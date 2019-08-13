Peace Lutheran Church is celebrating its 120th year

Peace Lutheran Church was founded in 1899. The present church building, the congregation’s third, was dedicated in 1949 and expanded in 1993. Peace partners with Trinity Lutheran Church at Great Bend to form the parish served by the Rev. Sean Daenzer.
Holy communion is held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The worship service is at 8 a.m.
Peace Lutheran invites you to attend weekly worship services. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 300 Main St., Barney. Call 701-439-2429 for information.
