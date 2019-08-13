Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR CHURCH

Peace Lutheran Church is celebrating its 120th year

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Peace Lutheran Church is celebrating its 120th year

Peace Lutheran Church at Barney is celebrating its 120th anniversary.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Peace Lutheran Church was founded in 1899. The present church building, the congregation’s third, was dedicated in 1949 and expanded in 1993. Peace partners with Trinity Lutheran Church at Great Bend to form the parish served by the Rev. Sean Daenzer.

Holy communion is held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. The worship service is at 8 a.m.

Peace Lutheran invites you to attend weekly worship services. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 300 Main St., Barney. Call 701-439-2429 for information.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments