Pearl P. Krause, 97

Pearl P. Krause, 97, Sisseton, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Tekakwitha Living Center in Sisseton.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Sisseton. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Claire City, South Dakota.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, South Dakota, and will continue from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

