People held a collective breath for one moment 50 years ago

I remember as a kid stepping out of a church service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Frederick, South Dakota, on July 20, 1969, standing on the front steps in what my memory tells me was a comforting, slightly humid, heat that envelops you like a blanket.
Danny Rajha, who was a few years older than me, held a transistor radio to his ear, eyes wide with a smile on his face. “They’re on the moon.”
When you’re young, you come to expect fantastic achievements. I couldn’t have imagined then that I would be looking back 50 years later, remembering that moment. We know much more about the landing now than we did then, how tenuously close to disaster they were, how Neil Armstrong was forced to manually land the lunar module, navigating above craters and boulders before nestling safely on the powdery surface, with seconds of fuel.
As I contemplated the moon landing and passage of time, the state of the world and other weighty topics while sipping coffee and watching Sunday morning unfold, I remembered, too, Jan. 27, 1967 when the networks interrupted Saturday morning cartoons at Ryan Lenz’s farmhouse with the grim news that Ed White, the first man to walk in space, and fellow astronauts, Gus Grissom and Roger Chaffee had died, trapped in a burning capsule during a launch pad test session.
With that moment seared into my memory, I suppose I knew how treacherous the moon landing would be. In the context of the times — assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, bloody sinkhole that was Vietnam, riots, bombings, Nixon — the space program reminded us of the great things mankind might achieve.
I have a memory of staring up at the crescent moon in the southern sky after the landing, and thinking that anything was possible, that perhaps someday I’d travel in space, that someday we’d travel to Mars. I still look for Mars, that red glow in the sky when I’m outside many evenings in the summer, reveling in the stars. It’s as if I blinked in 1969 and woke up here.
For a moment the world pulled together, held its collective breath and exhaled with cheers. For a moment borders disappeared, politics didn’t matter and we were what we’ve always been, one fragile species with so much potential. We were reminded last week of the possibilities.
I remember staring at our 26-inch black and white console television in 1970, in horrified wonderment, tracking NASA’s desperate effort to bring Apollo 13 home safely after an explosion in space, believing naively, and correctly, that somehow, they’d find a way. We were the good guys, right, capable of anything.
Yet, unhappy endings have always been a certainty with exploration. In 1986, I watched, along with 17 percent of the American public, the Challenger Space Shuttle explode one minute and 13 seconds after liftoff, taking with it a five-person crew, including Christa McAuliffe, who was to be the first teacher in space. In 2003, the shuttle Columbia burned up over Texas on re-entry, claiming seven more heroes, providing more somber perspective to the successes that came before.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.