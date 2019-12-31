People just need a sense of belonging

One Sunday morning the pastor said “everyone has a need to belong.” He was confirming God’s earlier statement it was not good for man to be alone.
That profound observation stuck with me because it is so true. However, we have not thought about seriously addressing this truism. The time has come to acknowledge we are a nation of communities in which millions of Americans don’t belong.
The most intelligent thing we can do is to build stronger communities in which everyone can belong. By community, I mean an organization of people in which everyone cares for, sacrifices for, wishes good for — everyone.
When we look across the country, we see too much anger, selfishness and greed. We don’t care for, sacrifice for or wish others well.
At the national level, more and more of the things that build a sense of community have been cast aside to accommodate a resurrected spirit of rugged individualism and cave culture. We demonstrate minimal care when people are dying because they cannot afford doctors or the medications they prescribe. According to Gallup, 34 million people knew a friend or family member who died in the last five years due to a lack of personal funds.
In cases of natural disaster, this country springs gingerly to help victims. This fervor to do good lasts two days after which we slip out of the scene.
The richest country with more advantages than enjoyed by any country in the history of the world and we’re unhappy.
