Picnic in the Park and Senior Zoo Walk

Arturo Saenz III of Wahpeton pets a goat at the Chahinkapa Zoo petting zoo.

 News Monitor file photo

The public is invited to a Picnic in the Park and Senior Zoo Walk Thursday, Aug. 8 at Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo. The meal will be served at 11 a.m. at Hughes Shelter and the senior zoo walk starts at 12:30 p.m.

The lunch includes grilled steaks, grilled brats, baked beans, BLT salad, fruit salad and a chocolate chip ice cream sandwich.

Suggested donation is $4 per meal for those 60 and up, and $9 per meal for everyone under age 60.

Admission to the zoo is free for seniors. People can take part in both activities or just one.

Pre-registration is required for the lunch and the zoo walk. Sign up by calling 701-642-3033 or visiting the Wahpeton Senior Center by Monday, July 29.

