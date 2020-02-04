Pirates are back to full strength

“We are finally full strength for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and we came out strong. The Warbirds answered everything after the first 5 minutes with runs, but we were able to make some runs of our own,” said Hankinson coach Mike Gaukler of his team’s 63-54 win.
SCORING
Hankinson - Noah Falk 14, Austin Bladow 13, Hunter Medenwaldt 10, Cruz Hernandez 8, Kaden Kelley 7, Skylar Keller 3, Ruston Kath 3, Bill Hermes 3, Chase Evans 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Preston Bohnenstingl 30, Levi Metcalf 7, Matt Heley 6, Carson Buchholz 4.
