BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Pirates are back to full strength

Noah Falk

“We are finally full strength for Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and we came out strong. The Warbirds answered everything after the first 5 minutes with runs, but we were able to make some runs of our own,” said Hankinson coach Mike Gaukler of his team’s 63-54 win.

SCORING

Hankinson - Noah Falk 14, Austin Bladow 13, Hunter Medenwaldt 10, Cruz Hernandez 8, Kaden Kelley 7, Skylar Keller 3, Ruston Kath 3, Bill Hermes 3, Chase Evans 2. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Preston Bohnenstingl 30, Levi Metcalf 7, Matt Heley 6, Carson Buchholz 4.

