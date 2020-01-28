Quantcast
Pirates are not so easy for the Lady Tigers to push around

Hankinson handled everything Tri-State girls threw at them Tuesday night, maintained their composure and took care of the ball to claim a 51-36 win at home.

The Pirates expected the half-court trap and full-court press the Lady Tigers are known to throw into a game. Hankinson used their height to beat both and limit turnovers, said coach Tony Herder.

“They put on a lot of pressure, and are very good at it. Our girls did a pretty good job of being smart with the ball and making the right plays,” Herder said.

Their overall height helped as the Pirates tipped a number of passes, or forced the smaller Tigers into trying to shoot over their fingertips.

Many of those Tiger shots rattled in and out of the basket. Coach Brenda Dahlgren said the ball just didn’t go their way during Tuesday night’s double header since the boys took the court following this game.

“I think we could have rebounded better. But they have the bodies to push us under the basket. The girls tried to battle back,” Dahlgren said, but Hankinson is just too strong of a team to be easily pushed around anywhere on the court.

