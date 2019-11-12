Quantcast
Pirates manage to slip by Cadets during play-ins

A No. 4 volleyball seed should easily be able to top a team ranked 13th — at least on paper.

Friday night Hankinson had difficulty finding its rhythm against 13th-ranked Sargent Central as both team’s struggled in their Region 1 play-in. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Pirates won in three — 25-10, 28-26 and 25-19.

“I think we kind of overlooked this game,” said sophomore outside hitter Kya Mauch, thinking Friday night would be an easy win.

That was something coach Tera Paulson saw as well. “I think we came out strong the first and second sets, but when you get up 9 or 10 points, it’s hard to keep up the intensity. We stopped moving our feet on defense, we stopped moving when passing,” she said.

