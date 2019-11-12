Pirates manage to slip by Cadets during play-ins

A No. 4 volleyball seed should easily be able to top a team ranked 13th — at least on paper.
Friday night Hankinson had difficulty finding its rhythm against 13th-ranked Sargent Central as both team’s struggled in their Region 1 play-in. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Pirates won in three — 25-10, 28-26 and 25-19.
“I think we kind of overlooked this game,” said sophomore outside hitter Kya Mauch, thinking Friday night would be an easy win.
That was something coach Tera Paulson saw as well. “I think we came out strong the first and second sets, but when you get up 9 or 10 points, it’s hard to keep up the intensity. We stopped moving our feet on defense, we stopped moving when passing,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.