Pirates push Colts into OT Tuesday

Richland topped Hankinson 44-42 in overtime in Class B Region 1 high school girls’ basketball Tuesday night.
Hankinson’s Jasmin Mauch paced all scorers with 15 points. The Colts were led by Kaitlyn Erickson with 14 points.
Richland tied the game on a deep 2-pointer with a few seconds left in regulation to force overtime, said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.
SCORING
Jasmin Mauch 15, Alicia Biewer 9, Kya Mauch 8, Sadie Keller 5, Jada Walter 4, Savannah Falk 3.
