Pirates sluggish at boys’ bonanza

Hankinson faced Lisbon at the boys basketball bonanza held Saturday, Feb. 22 at North Dakota State College of Science. Coach Mike Gaukler said his Pirates played sluggish at the start and never found the energy to hold off the Broncos. The Pirates fell 67-43.
“Scoring the ball lately has been a big issue for us as we shot only 19-59 from the floor,” Gaukler said, whose team was led by Cruz Hernandez with 11 points.
SCORING: Cruz Hernandez 11, Bill Hermes 6, Noah Falk 6, Skylar Keller 6, Hunter Medenwaldt 5, Austin Bladow 5, Ruston Kath 2, JB Brown 2.
