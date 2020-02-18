Pirates surge back against Bulldogs

Hankinson coach Tony Herder said the key to Monday’s game against Milnor-North Sargent was handling their trap.
That, and Hankinson’s ability to bounce back didn’t hurt either as the Pirates came from behind to win 50-41.
“The girls really buckled down in the fourth quarter and played great defense. We were down by as much as eight in the third quarter and were able to battle back,” Herder said, then take the lead with about five minutes left in the game — and hold it.
SCORING: Jasmin Mauch 10, Alicia Biewer 10, Kya Mauch 17, Sadie Keller 10, Jada Wolter 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.