BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Pirates surge back against Bulldogs

Hankinson coach Tony Herder said the key to Monday’s game against Milnor-North Sargent was handling their trap.

That, and Hankinson’s ability to bounce back didn’t hurt either as the Pirates came from behind to win 50-41.

“The girls really buckled down in the fourth quarter and played great defense. We were down by as much as eight in the third quarter and were able to battle back,” Herder said, then take the lead with about five minutes left in the game — and hold it.

SCORING: Jasmin Mauch 10, Alicia Biewer 10, Kya Mauch 17, Sadie Keller 10, Jada Wolter 3.

