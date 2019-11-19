Pirates under control against Northern Cass

FARGO, N.D. — Hankinson came out calm and controlled Thursday in their battle for third place at the Region 1 volleyball tournament.
Passing well and leaving Northern Cass guessing as to which Pirate player was going to attack the ball gave Hankinson wins in the first two sets, until Northern Cass found their offensive rhythm. The Jaguars came back to win the last three sets.
“We wanted to play our best volleyball at the end of the year and I truly believe that this Pirate team accomplished that. They worked hard and should be very proud of how far they have come and all that they accomplished this season,” said coach Tera Paulson.
Earlier in the tournament, Hankinson topped Kindred in the quarterfinals, then fell to Oak Grove in four sets. Through the tournament, Kya Mauch had 54 kills, 50 digs, 7 blocks and 7 aces, while Jasmin Mauch had 53 kills, 49 digs, 6 blocks and 6 aces in three Region 1 matches.
