Pitheys are taking on all comers

The Pithey family, Wahpeton, has no trouble explaining what makes their community and school district so special.
It comes down to the people, they said. The Pitheys include father Pat, mother Lori and daughters Sam and Caitlyn. Sam Pithey, 18, is a senior at Wahpeton High School, while Caitlyn Pithey, 15, is a sophomore there. The family is completed by son Daniel, 20, a sophomore at North Dakota State University, and their 12-year-old yellow lab, Duce.
When not at school events, the Pitheys enjoy hunting, golfing and having basketball games in their driveway. It’s not always a family affair.
“It depends on if our neighbors drive by and challenge us,” Pat Pithey said. “We were in our driveway and the Cornelius family drove by. Well, a few minutes later they came by. Our Sam played with their Gina and Daniel played with their son, Corbin. We ended up having a Friday night grudge match.”
You can take the athletes off the court, it seems, but you can’t take the sport from the athletes.
Coaches here are engaged
“We have tremendous community backing,” Pat Pithey said. “We’ve got the administrators and coaches who are engaged and really care about the kids.”
It’s an amazing experience to see full attendance at a high school sporting event, the Pitheys said. Even when the community can’t make it to the arena, its support is apparent.
“We saw it this summer, when the 14U Babe Ruth baseball team left for Alabama. The community support is just something. We saw it during Daniel’s time too,” Pat Pithey said.
The community is the backbone of Wahpeton Public Schools, Lori Pithey said. The district includes a fair share of multi-sport athletes.
“It’s fun to see them go from one season to another. It’s just a great experience for youth and families,” Lori Pithey said.
Sam Pithey’s high school career has seen her play with numerous young women, including her sister. Many players have remained with their sports throughout their education.
“I’ll miss our team bonding, the coaches and all the fun times that come with that,” Sam said.
Originally from Verona, Pat Pithey moved to Jamestown during his last two years of high school. A former football and basketball player, he took on what Wahpeton’s team that was then known as the Wops.
“I didn’t think I would grow up and support Wahpeton, but I did have two of my five older siblings go to (North Dakota State College of Science),” Pat Pithey said.
A native of the Harvey area, Lori Pithey participated in track during her junior and senior years in high school. Harvey was part of the North Star conference, with communities including Valley City, Rugby and Devils Lake.
New arrivals to Wahpeton in the late 1990s, the Pitheys started their family. When Daniel Pithey was an elementary student, he became involved with Wahpeton Parks and Recreation sports.
“We love sports and, well, you kind of follow and do what your kids love to do,” Pat Pithey said.
Pat Pithey picked up the role of basketball coach, part of a leadership team for Daniel Pithey and several other boys for three years before moving on to Sam and her teammates.
While her husband was coaching, Lori Pithey drove her children and others to events. The miles might have been plenty, but so were the memories.
“They were always in the stands, cheering us on,” Sam said.
Milestone senior year
When one of the Pithey children wasn’t playing a sport, they were attending a sibling’s competition. Sam remembers playing basketball with her brother and picking up some pointers.
Caitlyn, whose athleticism includes volleyball, basketball and softball, said she became involved because she watched her older siblings playing and having fun.
Due to a broken wrist, Caitlyn couldn’t play as much as she liked with her sister during Sam’s milestone senior year. Caitlyn’s on the mend, though, and should be ready for basketball next year.
After graduation this spring, Sam plans to attend NDSU in a medical-related major. Daniel is studying retail apparel and design. Caitlyn is interested in elementary education.
