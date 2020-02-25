Quantcast
PLAY BALL — LIDGERWOOD 3rd AND 4th GRADERS JUMP INTO ACTION

Kieran Lawrence is shown here passing the ball to teammate Walker Mogren, while Jaden Helmer is playing defense.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Lidgerwood third and fourth graders have practiced since mid-November 2019, heading to the school gym on Saturday mornings to learn basketball skills.

Students are taught the fundamentals of playing as a team, how to shoot and dribble during their practice sessions. Part of the fun of practicing is getting to play in games, or a scrimmage really, during halftime of Wyndmere-Lidgerwood varsity girls basketball games this season since the Warbird girls’ home games are played at Lidgerwood.

The youngsters are coached by Matt and Lindsey Stenson.

