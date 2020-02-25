PLAY BALL — LIDGERWOOD 3rd AND 4th GRADERS JUMP INTO ACTION

Lidgerwood third and fourth graders have practiced since mid-November 2019, heading to the school gym on Saturday mornings to learn basketball skills.
Students are taught the fundamentals of playing as a team, how to shoot and dribble during their practice sessions. Part of the fun of practicing is getting to play in games, or a scrimmage really, during halftime of Wyndmere-Lidgerwood varsity girls basketball games this season since the Warbird girls’ home games are played at Lidgerwood.
The youngsters are coached by Matt and Lindsey Stenson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.