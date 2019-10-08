Playing at home was a difference maker

Decisions on a volleyball court must be made in seconds for hitters like Hankinson’s Jasmin Mauch.
She said her teammates often call out where to put a kill on the floor, but she has about one second to make up her mind.
“That’s more than enough time to see the court,” she said after this senior outside hitter led the Pirates against Region 1 rival Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Tuesday at home.
The Pirates won the match in three sets — 25-17, 25-20, 25-18.
Coach Tera Paulson was pleased with the complete game played by her Pirates, who passed well all night to set up their offense. Mauch led with 14 kills.
Warbird coach Tanner Carlson said errors cost his team against Hankinson. W-L had a point to prove two nights later at home and topped the Pirates in five sets — 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 15-8.
“Tuesday’s game had a weird feeling and nobody in the game or in the stands felt like they were ‘in’ the game,” Carlson said.
