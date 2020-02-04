Please, see all yellow school buses

News Monitor Managing Editor Karen Speidel

You will read on our front page that drivers are going around Wyndmere’s stopped school buses. Despite the red, flashing lights. Despite the stop arm being deployed.

Everyone is in such a hurry in today’s world. We always seem to be running late for something — work, after-school activities, play. I drive to work every day and see people texting, putting on makeup, even reading a book as they drive.

Remember, the stop arms and flashing lights on a school bus are there for a reason. They carry children, who can dart off that bus with little notice.

Think of the consequences of hitting a child, which will be with you for the rest of your life.

See the school buses on their morning and afternoon routes. Stop when you see the lights flashing. Do not drive around a stopped bus. You are breaking the law, and have the potential to break so many hearts if you strike a child with your car.

