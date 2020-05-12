‘Please take our money’ and support 1 percent sales tax issue

Lidgerwood residents — please take our money. I am asking you to PLEASE vote yes on Ordinance No. 274 on your ballot in the upcoming election. Your YES vote will set aside 1 percent sales tax for economic development efforts and will directly impact funding for the Lidgerwood Grocery Store.
We’ve all heard the statistics of what happens to rural communities when their grocery stores are no longer open. A yes vote will help keep Lidgerwood from being one of those statistics.
This is not a time to debate grocery store size, cost of the project or will it have off sale or not.
In the grand scheme of things, do any of those things really matter? The bottom line is, nearly everyone in Lidgerwood and the surrounding area want a grocery store.
It’s simple. Vote yes on Ordinance No. 274 to keep this desperately needed project moving forward.
Those of us who live outside of the community are willing to pay that extra 1 percent when we are shopping local. All you have to do is accept it.
