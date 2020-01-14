Poetry Out Loud and traveling troubadour coming to Wyndmere

Poetry Out Loud contest is coming to Wyndmere High School in January.
Students in grades 7-12 will participate in this national poetry recitation contest. Students will memorize one poem for a contest at the classroom level. Each classroom will have one winner, who will recite at a school-wide contest. Then the school-wide winner from grades 9-12 will head to the state contest in Bismarck on Monday, Feb. 24 to compete for the honor of representing North Dakota at the national level.
Wyndmere High School received a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts as part of its poetry unit to sponsor two visiting poets on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Kevin Zepper is a poet from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He will be working with students in grades 7-12 Wednesday morning. Then in the afternoon, Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official troubadour, will perform for the school and community in the gym at 1 p.m. Suchy is a singer-songwriter from Mandan.
This free performance is open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.