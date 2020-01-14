Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Poetry Out Loud and traveling troubadour coming to Wyndmere

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Poetry Out Loud and traveling troubadour coming to Wyndmere
Submitted

Poetry Out Loud contest is coming to Wyndmere High School in January.

Students in grades 7-12 will participate in this national poetry recitation contest. Students will memorize one poem for a contest at the classroom level. Each classroom will have one winner, who will recite at a school-wide contest. Then the school-wide winner from grades 9-12 will head to the state contest in Bismarck on Monday, Feb. 24 to compete for the honor of representing North Dakota at the national level.

Wyndmere High School received a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts as part of its poetry unit to sponsor two visiting poets on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Kevin Zepper is a poet from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He will be working with students in grades 7-12 Wednesday morning. Then in the afternoon, Chuck Suchy, North Dakota’s official troubadour, will perform for the school and community in the gym at 1 p.m. Suchy is a singer-songwriter from Mandan.

This free performance is open to the public.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories