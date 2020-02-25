Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

3-pointers seal Hankinson’s play-in victory

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

With Maple Valley packing the lane, Hankinson was forced to kick the ball outside to shoot from the perimeter.

The Pirates went on a 3-point scoring blitz, earning eight 3-pointers to ease past Maple Valley 43-35 and earn a berth in the Region 1 girls basketball tournament this week at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo. All five Hankinson starters hit 3’s, paced by Kya Mauch, Jasmin Mauch and Alicia Biewer, who all had two 3-pointers. Teammates Savannah Falk and Sadie Keller both had one 3-pointer for the Pirates.

“We did a good job getting the ball inside, kicking it out and then sending it out to the perimeter. The key to the game was our outside shooting,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories