3-pointers seal Hankinson’s play-in victory

With Maple Valley packing the lane, Hankinson was forced to kick the ball outside to shoot from the perimeter.
The Pirates went on a 3-point scoring blitz, earning eight 3-pointers to ease past Maple Valley 43-35 and earn a berth in the Region 1 girls basketball tournament this week at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex, Fargo. All five Hankinson starters hit 3’s, paced by Kya Mauch, Jasmin Mauch and Alicia Biewer, who all had two 3-pointers. Teammates Savannah Falk and Sadie Keller both had one 3-pointer for the Pirates.
“We did a good job getting the ball inside, kicking it out and then sending it out to the perimeter. The key to the game was our outside shooting,” said Hankinson coach Tony Herder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.