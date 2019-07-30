Quantcast
Baby girl, 5 pounds, 7 ounces and 19 inches long, POPPY MAE KLOSTERMAN was born at 5:50 p.m. on the 4th of July, 2019 at Essentia Health, Fargo, to Carson and Haley Klosterman, Wyndmere. She was welcomed home by her big sister Willow. Grandparents are Tom and Rachel Klosterman, Wyndmere, Aaron and Janelle Eisenbarth and Curtis and Kelly Farley, all of Holton, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Kay Wickoren, Wyndmere, Dick and Phyllis Klosterman, Ottertail Lake, Minnesota, Chuck and Becky Eisenbarth and Phil and Ginger Lloyd, Holton. Poppy is also blessed with a great-great-grandmother, Dona McCulley and great-great-grandfather Tom Evans, both of Kansas.

