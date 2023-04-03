Powerful late season winter storm forecast for Tuesday-Thursday

A blizzard warning was issued Monday for an area including Richland County, N.D. This supersedes the original winter storm watch that was expected to begin Tuesday morning and be in effect through Thursday morning. This could be the most impactful storm of the season. Difficult to impossible travel is expected.
A powerful late season winter storm is forecast to impact the Southern Red River Valley from Tuesday, April 4 through the morning of Thursday, April 6.
Just after 12 p.m. Monday, April 3, a blizzard warning was issued for an area including Richland County, North Dakota. This supersedes the original winter storm watch that was expected to begin Tuesday morning and be in effect through Thursday morning. Information comes from the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“This could be the most impactful storm of the season,” NWS stated. “Difficult to impossible travel is expected.”
The blizzard warning, in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Thursday, forecast a total snow accumulation of 9-19 inches and ice accumulations including a light glaze. Wind forecasts include the likelihood of gusts as high as 45-50 MPH.
“Blizzard force winds will not occur during the entire time frame,” the warning stated. “However, whiteout conditions due to heavy falling snow may (recur).”
As of Sunday, April 2, Wahpeton had a 65% chance of receiving at least 1 foot of snow. The forecast compares to Fargo’s 81% chance and Grand Forks’ 83% chance.
The early report stated that long-duration blizzard conditions, lasting for 18 or more hours, are expected anywhere within eastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those conditions and effects include:
• significant and widespread snow drifts
• dangerous to impossible driving conditions
• widespread and long-duration road closures
• considerable disruption to daily life
• snow load concerns on roofs
• long recovery time
• power outages
“Many things are still uncertain,” NWS stated. “(They include the) northern extent of the severe impacts (and the) timing and duration of impacts.”
As of Sunday, Wahpeton had a 27% chance of receiving at least 18 inches of snow. The forecast compares to Fargo’s 51% chance and Grand Forks’ 53% chance.
“Probabilities of 2 feet or more are possible, but percentages drop off to 10-30% for areas in eastern North Dakota along the Red River Valley. Isolated areas could still see 2 feet of snow,” NWS stated.
Snow drifting is a particular concern. NWS outlined three situations:
• When the snowpack is low and ditches are empty, drifting snow tends to collect in the ditches. This makes drifting onto roadways less efficient and generally isolated in coverage.
• When snowpack is even with the roadway and ditches are full of snow, drifting snow tends to move across the ditches and onto the roadways. This makes drifting onto roadways more efficient, yet scattered in coverage.
• When the snowpack is higher than the roadway, drifting snow tends to collect onto the roadways. This makes drifting onto roadways very efficient, and more widespread than normal.
The third scenario is what meteorologists are anticipating.
“Because of this, travel may be very difficult to impossible for an extended period of time,” NWS stated.
Also as of 12 p.m. Monday, a blizzard warning was in effect for central North Dakota. The state transportation department continues to provide both updated and perennial information for travelers.
“Maintain a vehicle emergency kit,” the North Dakota Department of Transportation stated.
Emergency kits should include, among other items:
• jumper cables
• a small shovel and some sand or cat litter for traction
• a flashlight and extra batteries
• flares or reflective triangles, something red or orange, along with a whistle to signal help
• ice scrapers and brushes
• a first aid kid
• food and a blanket
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at travel.dot.nd.gov and for Minnesota at 511mn.org. More information is also available by calling 511 in either state.
Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow this story.