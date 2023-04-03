Powerful late season winter storm forecast for Tuesday-Thursday

A blizzard warning was issued Monday for an area including Richland County, N.D. This supersedes the original winter storm watch that was expected to begin Tuesday morning and be in effect through Thursday morning. This could be the most impactful storm of the season. Difficult to impossible travel is expected.

A powerful late season winter storm is forecast to impact the Southern Red River Valley from Tuesday, April 4 through the morning of Thursday, April 6.

Just after 12 p.m. Monday, April 3, a blizzard warning was issued for an area including Richland County, North Dakota. This supersedes the original winter storm watch that was expected to begin Tuesday morning and be in effect through Thursday morning. Information comes from the National Weather Service's office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.



