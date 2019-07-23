Preparing for life as a priest

Deacon Jered Grossman, 46, plans to lay down his life for the church in less than a year.
On June 6, 2020, Grossman will lie face down on the floor of the Cathedral of St. Mary, Fargo. “When you’re laying down on the floor, you’re dying to yourself,” Grossman said. “You’re dying to whatever worldly desires you have before. You’re giving yourself completely to the church and her people.”
Grossman, who serves as a deacon for St. John’s Catholic Church of Wahpeton, and fellow seminarian Riley Durkin were ordained as transitional deacons in June. Both will be ordained priests for the Diocese of Fargo.
“If you’ve never been to an ordination Mass, I highly recommend it,” Grossman said. “It’s so beautiful, so powerful and very special.”
The Rev. Tony Welle is St. John’s parochial vicar. While they’ve only been colleagues for a short time, Welle is impressed with Grossman’s qualities, he said.
“He’s not one of these rookie guys,” Welle said. “He’s got a good background. He brings maturity and stability to his vocation.”
Many seminarians are younger males. What they lack in life experiences, Welle said, they make up for with energy. People like himself and Grossman, who entered their vocations later in life, have more of a balance, he said.
“It’s nice that the church can have both kinds,” Welle said.
Path to God
Originally from Harvey, Grossman is the youngest of three children in a Catholic family. His youth included being a Boy Scout and attending church.
Grossman first felt called to the priesthood at age 10, he said. He was wearing a Harvard University T-shirt during Mass. “Veritas,” the school’s motto, was printed on the shirt.
The late Monsignor Roman Neva saw Grossman’s shirt. As the boy went up for communion, Neva explained the Latin word’s meaning.
“‘Veritas. That means truth,’” Grossman said. “When he said that, as I was looking at the Eucharist — that was the first moment I ever thought of being a priest.”
Grossman told his friends and schoolmates that he was going to be a priest someday.
“I sure got the someday right, because it was many years later,” Grossman said.
Following his youth, Grossman briefly attended the University of Mary in Bismarck. Feeling he wasn’t ready for college, Grossman returned home and began 20 years in the retail and eventually agriculture fields.
“I went to work. My desires changed. I wanted to get married and have a family,” Grossman said.
Grossman’s call to the priesthood, long-dormant, returned in his late 30s.
His heart and mind filled with thoughts and feelings about the vocation, he said. Dreams are the most common way he communicates with God, Grossman said. His became more intense and spiritual leading up to his renewed vocation, he said.
When Grossman pursued his vocation, he was 39 years old, had ended a relationship and had much trepidation.
His first night occurred at a seminary in the inner city of Detroit, Michigan. Despite everything, he slept contentedly.
“I was so at peace,” Grossman said. “This was where I was supposed to be. I had spoken with a security guard earlier that night. I just knew, in that moment, that Christ was going to be with me in everything and there was no reason to be afraid.”
Turning 47 in February 2020, Grossman looks forward to his ordination ceremony. It will be the culmination of eight years of schooling, as well a long journey.
“I’m nobody special,” he said. “I’m just a regular guy who received a call from God and reluctantly answered it over many years. He’s calling us all in some way or another. And that peace is waiting for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.