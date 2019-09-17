Prices just keep on rising — but lives are still cheap

There is little doubt we are seeing a universal rise in prices. Nevertheless, lives are getting cheaper as society continues to tolerate deadly public policy, usually in exchange for money and power.
For several years we failed to attack gun deaths with any degree of commitment. After every mass slaughter, policymakers are outraged about gun violence and promise to find the silver bullet that will end the problem ... tomorrow.
The outrage soon melts away and remains latent until the next group of school children are cut down with an assault weapon designed for that purpose. Assault weapons are OK but kids should not be in schools.
Our silver bullet now is a “red flag” law that permits law enforcement to ask a judge whether it would be OK to take guns away from someone they suspect may do themself or others harm. Seventeen states passed red flag laws with success determined by time, resources and commitment of local law enforcement.
Because they are difficult to administer, the red flag laws receive a mixed review. They are not the silver bullets some hoped, but they are going to save a few lives. But a few lives are cheap.
The last session of the North Dakota Legislature considered a bipartisan red flag law, but it was killed in the House by a 76-17 vote. The word “considered” is ill used. Life is so cheap that North Dakota can afford to lose a few people.
In a recent poll, ABC-Washington Post found 88 percent of Americans support red flag laws and 89 percent support background checks on all weapon sales. Both proposals had the support of 80 percent of Republicans, white evangelical Christians and gun-owning households. In a democracy, such a large consensus cannot be suppressed forever. Either some positive measures will pass to release the pressure or there will be a policy explosion that will be more extreme than anything considered today.
It is easy to oppose common sense proposals when, even though we know people are going to die, the victims are yet unknown. The same is true about the lives of our great-great-grandchildren who will die from the consequences of earth warming. But then we expect the price of life will still be cheap.
In Third World countries, 2,500,000 children starve to death each year. We throw away enough food to save every one of them but saving lives is not a priority when life is cheap and somewhere else.
Life is cheap in the immigration detention camps. Children — not immigrants, just children – are dying while in the care of the United States government and few people care. The lives of kids from Honduras and Guatemala are especially cheap.
Then life is cheap in many abortions. Even after considering the life of the mother, incest or rape, abortion is often taken as the easy way out of situations that could have been prevented.
Generally speaking, human life is too important to be treated so cheaply. A human being is wonderment, created by God, infused with the Spirit, loved so much that Christ came to reconcile him/her to God.
So when we directly or indirectly kill another human being, we are killing the most unique thing in the universe. There will never be another human being like that in millions of years.
