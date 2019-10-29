Psalm 18: 1-9 — ‘I love you, Lord, my strength’

For the director of music. Of David the servant of the Lord. He sang to the Lord the words of this song when the Lord delivered him from the hand of all his enemies and from the hand of Saul. He said:
1 I love you, Lord, my strength.
2 The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer;
my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge,
my shield (b) and the horn (c) of my salvation, my stronghold.
3 I called to the Lord, who is worthy of praise,
and I have been saved from my enemies.
4 The cords of death entangled me;
the torrents of destruction overwhelmed me.
5 The cords of the grave coiled around me;
the snares of death confronted me.
6 In my distress I called to the Lord;
I cried to my God for help.
From his temple he heard my voice;
my cry came before him, into his ears.
7 The earth trembled and quaked,
and the foundations of the mountains shook;
they trembled because he was angry.
8 Smoke rose from his nostrils;
consuming fire came from his mouth,
burning coals blazed out of it.
9 He parted the heavens and came down;
dark clouds were under his feet.
Today's Bible Study:
CENTER ON HIS PERSON — Psalm 18:1-3
On whom is the Psalmist focused as he begins his prayer? 18:1
What phrase indicates the Psalmist’s relationship with God was more than just a religion? 18:1; Matthew 22:37-38
List 10 different characteristics the Psalmist attributes to God in 18:1-3.
Which attribute and/or verse is most meaningful to you? Why?
On what or whom are you focused when you pray?
CRY OUT FOR HIS PITY — Psalm 18:4-6
In what desperate situation did the Psalmist find himself? 18:4-5
What could be a more desperate situation then facing certain death?
What desperate situation are you facing?
What did the Psalmist do that you and I need to do also? 2 Chronicles 32:20; Psalm 22:4-5; 107:4-6
CONFIDENT OF HIS POWER — Psalm 18:7-19
Give phrases from 18:7-15 that poetically describe the power of Heaven’s movement in response to the Psalmist’s cry.
What phrase in Habakkuk’s cry in Habakkuk 3:2 also expressed confidence in God’s power?
How was Heaven moved for both the Psalmist and Habakkuk? Psalm 18:16-19; Habakkuk 3:3-10
How does knowledge of God’s power give encouragement and strength to His people? Isaiah 40:21-31
