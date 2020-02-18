Puetz is Poetry Out Loud winner at Wyndmere High

Alexandra Puetz is Wyndmere Public School’s winner in the Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest, held recently at the school.
Puetz is a junior at Wyndmere High School. She will advance to the state contest on Monday, Feb. 24 at the North Dakota State Heritage Center in Bismarck to compete in the North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud contest.
Each state champion will receive $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete for the national championship, which is April 27-29 this year. The school of the state champion will receive $500 to purchase poetry materials.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program presented in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Poetry Out Loud uses a pyramid structure. Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to state and ultimately to the national finals in Washington, D.C. Since 2005, Poetry Out Loud has grown to reach more than 3.8 million students and 60,000 teachers from 16,000 schools in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
To learn more about the North Dakota Poetry Out Loud contest, contact Rebecca Engelman, Arts in Education Director for North Dakota Council on the Arts at rengelman@nd.gov, 701-328-7593, or visit poetryoutloud.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.