Pumpkin pie — what a great culinary lie

I feel like my life is a lie. I just found out pumpkin pie isn’t really made from pumpkins. The next think you know they’ll claim Pumpkin Spice isn’t one of the Spice Girls or the Great Pumpkin is only average. I don’t need this kind of negativity.
This news didn’t come from The Failing New York Times, either. This came directly from Food & Wine Magazine. If you can’t trust them on issues of national importance, who can you trust?
According to Food & Wine, even cans advertised as “100 percent pumpkin,” are actually pureed squash. But squash pie just isn’t as easy to market. And if you think selling squash pie is tough, try selling gourd pie because that’s what squash and pumpkins are. Gourds.
I don’t mean to get all sciencey here because I know many many of you are Republicans, but pumpkins, squash and gourds are members of the cucurbitaceae family. You remember. They lived down the street from the De Luca’s.
All of this flim-flamming happened right under the noses of the FDA, FAA, FBLA, FEMA or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Pumpkins, or whoever it is that’s supposed to police this.
This is how it begins. First they sell us counterfeit pumpkins, and the next thing you know they’re passing off yams as sweet potatoes. And that’s another scandal. And a terrible marketing ploy.
Allegedly — Louisiana sweet potato growers wanted to distinguish their product from other sweet potatoes, so they renamed their product “yams.” Really. I found it on the Internet so it must be true. So how did that all work out? Not great.
If you go to a store and buy sweet potatoes you could pay $2.49 a pound, while “yams” might be only 79 cents a pound, because sweet potatoes sound much more appetizing than “yams” in the way “head cheese” sounds more appetizing than “what’s left.”
The fiscally responsible thing to do is to buy yams if you can endure the social stigma of being a yam eater. My advice? Just hide the can, throw some brown sugar and marshmallows in there, look your family in the eye (after you pray) and lie to them about what it is they’re eating. Otherwise, they’ll think you don’t love them $1.70-a-pound more. Which would be the truth.
And another thing. You wanna know the difference between brown sugar and white sugar, other than the fact that brown sugar gets pulled over by the police more often? It turns out brown sugar is really white sugar with molasses in it. Sugar with a tan. Culinary cultural appropriation. Justin Trudeau got in a heap of trouble for that kind of thing. Mick Jagger is going to be so disappointed.
And you don’t even want to know where marshmallows come from.
No, friends (and even Republicans), the world is not as it seems. Colorado is landlocked and therefore incapable of producing oysters, but everyone’s too stoned to give it much thought. Nor are there wild herds of Chislecs in South Dakota waiting to be devoured at the American Legion Hall next Saturday.
Finally, although I didn’t actually research this because I have some conservative values too, I think we may find next Thanksgiving that we’re not eating real turkey either, but rather Cornish game hens on steroids and possibly Roundup.
Nothing is sacred. Please Lord, give me something to believe in.
