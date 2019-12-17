Quantcast
TODAY’S BIBLE STUDY

Q & A on the New Testament — can you answer these questions? How well do you know your Bible?

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Q & A on the New Testament — can you answer these questions? How well do you know your Bible?
Buy Now

Phrases from the Bible, John 11-25-26 (NIV).

 Metro Creative Graphics

Questions:

1. What does Simon Peter do for a living before he becomes an apostle?

2. In the Gospel of Mark, how does the Virgin Mary learn of her pregnancy?

3. Who is Stephen in Acts of the Apostles?

4. According to the Gospel of Matthew, who visits Jesus at his birth and where does this meeting take place?

5. By what name is Paul of Tarsus known before he begins his missionary activity?

6. According to Paul’s formulation in 1 Corinthians, which is the greatest of the imperishable qualities?

7. Who is the high priest of Jerusalem who put Jesus on trial?

8. In the Gospel According to John, which of the apostles doubts Jesus’s resurrection until he sees Jesus with his own eyes?

9. According to the Gospel of Matthew, where does Jesus’s first public sermon take place?

10. In the Gospel of John, for whom does Mary Magdalene mistake Jesus in his first resurrection appearance?

11. How does Judas signal Jesus’s identity to the Roman officials?

12. Who murders John the Baptist?

13. When Christians observe Palm Sunday, what biblical narrative are they celebrating?

14. According to the Gospels, what is the unique literary genre Jesus employs to preach his message?

15. Which Gospel is most concerned with the mystery and identity of the person of Jesus?

16. Who baptizes Jesus?

17. Who takes Jesus’s body off the cross?

18. Who is the first apostle to deny Jesus?

19. Which Gospel is written by a doctor?

Answers:

1. He was a fisherman

2. From the angel Gabriel

3. The first Christian martyr.

4. The three wise men, in a stable

5. Saul

6. Love

7. Caiaphas

8. Thomas

9. On the mount

10. The gardener

11. He kisses him

12. Herod Antipas

13. Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem before his death

14. The parable

15. John

16. John the Baptist

17. Joseph of Arimathea

18. Peter

19. Luke

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories