Q & A on the New Testament

Questions:
1. In the New Jerusalem described in Revelation, what are the 12 gates made from?
2. Where was Jesus born?
3. Why did Joseph take Mary and Baby Jesus to Egypt?
4. Where did Jesus grow up after returning from Egypt?
5. What was Jesus’ first miracle?
6. As Jesus and His disciples were crossing the Sea of Galilee in a boat, a big storm arose. Jesus rebuked the wind and waves and the storm disappeared. What was Jesus doing when the storm arose?
7. Jesus miraculously broke just a few loaves of bread and fishes and fed 5,000 men, along with women and children. How many loaves and fishes did he start with?
8. How did Judas identify Jesus as the one to be arrested?
9. On Good Friday, Jesus was brought before Pontius Pilate for trial. Why did Pontius Pilate condemn Jesus to death?
10. What language was most of the New Testament originally written in?
11. What is the last book of the New Testament?
12. In which Gospel did Jesus say and quote: “Everything is possible for one who believes?”
13. What is John the baptizer’s father’s name?
14. Who wrote Acts of Apostles?
15. What is the first book of the New Testament?
16. What was the name of first Christian who was stoned to death?
17. For how many days and night was Jesus fasted?
18. Which wood has been used by Noah to build the ark?
Answers:
1. Pearl
2. Bethlehem
3. To escape from King Herod, who wanted to kill Jesus
4. Nazareth
5. Turning water into wine
6. Sleeping
7. Five loaves and two fishes
8. He kissed Jesus.
9. The chief priests had persuaded the crowd to demand his execution.
10. Greek
11. Revelation
12. Mark
13. Zacharias
14. Luke
15. Mathew
16. Stephen
17. Forty
18. Gopher
