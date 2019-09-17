Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured
Past — Present — Future

‘Rain, rain go away, come back another day’

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Water became the new five-letter word this past spring as a blizzard hit on top of the melt.

Water continued to pour down on southeastern North Dakota throughout the summer, creating some bare spots in fields.

Water is expected to continue to fall now that we have entered a traditionally wetter time of the year in the fall.

What is the past, present and future for crops in southeastern North Dakota?

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories