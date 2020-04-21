Raising funds in midst of COVID-19 not easy

Conducting a capital campaign during a coronavirus pandemic forced Lidgerwood to change how it solicits funds to build its proposed grocery store.
Coronavirus struck right when Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation (LPDC) committee members were calling on residents to pledge funds for a proposed $1.4 million grocery store.
In a matter of weeks, thousands of North Dakotans are out of work and Gov. Doug Burgum closed non-essential businesses like restaurants, gyms, hair and nail salons through at least April 30. After that, there may be a graduated reopening as soon as May 1. There still are so many unknowns that it has been difficult for the LPDC to conduct its campaign effectively, said Weldon Hoesel, president of the group.
The city has been without a grocery store since Lidgerwood Market suffered a catastrophic fire in November 2018. Since then, Dakota Plains and Diamond One Stop service stations are supplying limited grocery items, but residents must drive elsewhere for the majority of their shopping.
The loss of grocery stores in rural communities is at epidemic proportions. Since 2014, 30 full-service grocery stores closed or are no longer full service in 137 North Dakota towns with fewer than 2,100 people, according to North Dakota Electric & Telecommunications Development Center. Long-term effects hit communities that lose their grocery stores — property values decline, other businesses lose traffic and sales, towns wither and die. A grocery store is the anchor to every viable town and city.
Raising funds today is not easy
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the LPDC to change how it solicits funds, Hoesel said. One-on-one meetings have been shelved and all fundraising conversations will take place over the phone, he said.
Collecting funds during a pandemic has not been easy, Hoesel said. First, few people want committee members to come into their homes to meet face to face as health experts preach about social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. Then if people do give, it’s a minimal amount, Hoesel said.
Committee members especially are finding that younger Lidgerwood residents have other worries beyond building a grocery store. Those with children already have a lot of pulls on their money. Now with coronavirus, some may have been laid off work or worry about that possibility, he said.
The committee has raised $350,000 to build a new grocery store atop the ashes of the former Lidgerwood Market, which will be located a block west of Wiley Avenue in the heart of the city’s business district. There also is another $100,000 grant that has been pledged if the community can match it, meaning the next $100,000 raised will be matched by the pledge, Hoesel said.
“Our group is poorly organized just because it wasn’t that great to start with. Now with (last year’s) poor harvest and today’s plague, it’s just knocking us down to our knees. We don’t know where to turn,” Hoesel said.
The committee decided it was time to regroup, so held a meeting by phone last week. The LPDC committee is working under the premise there will be a grocery store in Lidgerwood, although the timeline has shifted, Hoesel said. Plans also are being pared down because during fundraising, people talked about giving smaller amounts because they didn’t like certain aspects of the original proposal, he said.
“We are taking the bakery and off-sale off the list. Those were suggestion from leaders in the grocery business. They said if you can attain this, it will be the one thing that will make your store profitable and grow in a small community. This has been proven in other areas. We added it into the puzzle, now all of a sudden people are nit-picking and choosing, which changes the whole premise,” Hoesel said.
To ensure people here receive timely information about the fundraising campaign, a Facebook site has been created and is called Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation.
If you are interested in helping or pledging money to build a new grocery store here, contact the following board members — Hoesel at 701-640-4041, Brian Baldwin at 701-640-1966, Ron Heley at 701-640-0026, Darby Harles at 701-640-3303 and Dave Breker at 701-538-4343.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.