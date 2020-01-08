Raymond A. Heley Sr., 87, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home in Lidgerwood.
Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, followed the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors was at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Raymond A. Heley was born on Aug. 29, 1932 in Hankinson, North Dakota, the son of Charles and Frances (Haus) Heley. He was the third of 13 children. He grew up by Mantador, North Dakota. He entered the military in 1953 during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the military, he was employed at the Mantador elevator and entered into marriage with Lois Brownlee. They moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was employed at Super Value as a diesel mechanic.
Raymond and Lois had seven children. Lois passed away in 1995. In 1998 Raymond moved to Lidgerwood and married Connie Honl. He inherited six step-children. Raymond enjoyed traveling, gardening, canning and in later years raising chickens and riding golf cart. He enjoyed time spent with family, friends and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Connie Heley; four daughters: Debbie Giboney (Dennis Duerr) Lidgerwood, Linda Bauer, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Judy Tunis, Thornton, Colorado, Diane Garcia, Arvada, Colorado; one son, Raymond A. Heley, Jr. Thornton; six step-children: David (Kelly) Honl, Diane (John) Woytassek, Dean (Brenda) Honl Lidgerwood, Janell (Jon) Juelich, Moorhead, Minnesota, Jill (Stan) Schroeder, Fargo, North Dakota, DeeRae (Matthew) Nelson, Hawley, Minnesota; two sons-in-law: Ted Lund, Sr. and Brian Webb; 11 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Adrian, Roman (Anne), Charles (Merc), Victor; and six sisters: Rosena (Roger) Larson, Dorothy Kubusta, Beatrice Allen, Rita Baier, Lois (Daro) Crandall and Laura Kuehl.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; two daughters: Brenda Lund and Rebecca Webb; two sons-in-law: Ron Bauer and Tony Tunis; two sisters: Tracy Blakley and Lavonne Crandall; and by his parents.
Raymond was a kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, was in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.