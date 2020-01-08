Quantcast

Raymond A. Heley Sr., 87

Raymond A. Heley Sr., 87, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at his home in Lidgerwood.

Visitation was held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, followed the 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors was at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Raymond A. Heley was born on Aug. 29, 1932 in Hankinson, North Dakota, the son of Charles and Frances (Haus) Heley. He was the third of 13 children. He grew up by Mantador, North Dakota. He entered the military in 1953 during the Korean Conflict. After returning from the military, he was employed at the Mantador elevator and entered into marriage with Lois Brownlee. They moved to Denver, Colorado, where he was employed at Super Value as a diesel mechanic.

Raymond and Lois had seven children. Lois passed away in 1995. In 1998 Raymond moved to Lidgerwood and married Connie Honl. He inherited six step-children. Raymond enjoyed traveling, gardening, canning and in later years raising chickens and riding golf cart. He enjoyed time spent with family, friends and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Connie Heley; four daughters: Debbie Giboney (Dennis Duerr) Lidgerwood, Linda Bauer, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Judy Tunis, Thornton, Colorado, Diane Garcia, Arvada, Colorado; one son, Raymond A. Heley, Jr. Thornton; six step-children: David (Kelly) Honl, Diane (John) Woytassek, Dean (Brenda) Honl Lidgerwood, Janell (Jon) Juelich, Moorhead, Minnesota, Jill (Stan) Schroeder, Fargo, North Dakota, DeeRae (Matthew) Nelson, Hawley, Minnesota; two sons-in-law: Ted Lund, Sr. and Brian Webb; 11 grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Adrian, Roman (Anne), Charles (Merc), Victor; and six sisters: Rosena (Roger) Larson, Dorothy Kubusta, Beatrice Allen, Rita Baier, Lois (Daro) Crandall and Laura Kuehl.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; two daughters: Brenda Lund and Rebecca Webb; two sons-in-law: Ron Bauer and Tony Tunis; two sisters: Tracy Blakley and Lavonne Crandall; and by his parents.

Raymond was a kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, was in charge of arrangements.

