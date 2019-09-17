Reaching higher than a standard

Chandra Muller’s kindergarten class will be expected to write at least three sentences this May.
It’s part of the writers workshop program, a learning staple at Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton. The writing program starts slow, with simple ideas at the beginning.
“I-went-to-the-trampoline-place,” Muller counted along with student Deavon Torres. “It’s a six word sentence.”
Muller’s 19 students began their writing workshop in an unconventional way, by drawing pictures depicting their sentences. From there, they’ll begin to understand words and ideas, with the goal of creating sentences. Three sentences is the grade-level standard for kindergartners, Mueller said. At this point, she had students draw a picture that matches a dictated sentence.
By the end of the 2019-2020 school year, kindergartners will be familiar with informational, opinion and descriptive sentences. They’ll also have developed their reading skills.
They might come in knowing a couple letters. Each week, Mueller introduces a letter and how it sounds. There are sight words to build on that, she said. The youngsters will end the year with 32 sight words and knowledge of the consonant and vowel sounds, Mueller said.
When kindergartners aren’t in the classroom, they’re having fun in places like Zimmerman Elementary’s library and gymnasium. A recent library visit helped reinforce the ideas of how to behave in a quiet place and how to check out a book, she said.
Then it was time for gym.
“Room cleaners, clear the trash. Garbage men, clear the trash,” said physical education teacher Jacob Grosz, setting up a unique activity.
A handful of kindergartners were assigned to be room cleaners, required to stay in a square-shaped portion of the gymnasium floor. Their objective was to get rid of any dodgeball, or “trash,” in their “room.” The room cleaners could kick, toss or roll out the balls, but the idea was they had to keep them out of their space.
Another handful of students became the “garbage men” and needed to collect the balls, which was harder than it looked. The balls kept rolling into the “room,” or being thrown farther than expected, and there was only so much time to complete the game.
“I found this activity online,” Grosz said. “It’s about manipulative skill movements. The nice thing is, they can practice cleaning their rooms at home. It benefits me, it benefits the kids and it keeps their parents happy.”
The 2019-2020 education year is Grosz’ first official year as a physical education teacher. He has a baseline unit for kindergartners and builds skills through repetition, he said.
Grosz may be new, but he’s building up rapport with his students, he said. Grosz receives hugs, laughs and smiles every day, he said. He can’t imagine doing anything else.
Muller feels the same way. A teacher for 18 years, she’s been educating kindergartners for seven of them.
“It doesn’t matter what we’re doing. There’s just so much excitement,” she said.
The excitement was clear during a recent visit to Mueller’s classroom. Students smiled but were attentive, enjoying the time they spent with their teacher and friends. Fun doesn’t have to take a backseat to innovation, Mueller said. In recent years she’s been able to implement new, digital reading and math programs in the classroom.
There are individualized lessons that can be done on student iPads, as well as lessons that project onto an innovative whiteboard, she said.
Muller is proud of her working relationship with Principal Rosemary Hardie, whose mantra is that principals are for helping, Mueller said, as Hardie has worked to transform the perception of what a principal is. She’s always out in the hallway, always out and about and willing to help, Mueller said.
During the writers workshop, Muller kept a close eye on her charges as they drew. While doing so, she also passed along some advice sure to grow in meaning as students continue their education.
“Pictures don’t have to be perfect,” Muller said. “They help us know what we did.”.
