Ready, set go — Giving Hearts Day is almost here

WHAT IT IS Giving Hearts Day is the largest online fundraiser for North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Giving Hearts Day this year is Thursday, Feb. 13, a 24-hour online fundraiser that begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m.

Each year Giving Hearts Day creates a platform for non-profit agencies to fund their missions. Now in its 12th year, more than 30,000 people donated $16.3 million on Giving Hearts Day last year. The event is sponsored by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Institute and the Alex Stearn Family Foundation. The longest-running giving day in the country, Giving Hearts Day has raised $71 million since the event's founding in 2008. There are more than 500 non-profits participating in this year's event, including St. Gerard's Community of Care.

