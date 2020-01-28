Quantcast
RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

These three draft horses look like they are standing at attention waiting for work on a bright, sunny day. This photo was taken by Barb Wyman of Hankinson.

 Photo courtesy Barb Wyman

Because the News Monitor can’t simply go to the cats and dogs, here is a picture from Barb Wyman of Hankinson in our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Remember, we still want your car, goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats, landscape pictures and more. Submit photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

