RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

When the News Monitor put out the call for hoarfrost photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, here came these two winter wonderland scenes from Kathy Skroch of rural Lidgerwood.

Don’t forget we still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats. Submit them to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

