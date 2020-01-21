RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Quantcast
This is Black Betty, A 14-year-old Scottish Terrier who is the ‘daughter’ of Boe Herbranson and Tera Morrison of Wahpeton, formerly of Wyndmere.

Cat people beware — dog lovers are coming on strong in the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Boe Herbranson sent in a darling picture of his dog.

Remember, the News Monitor puts out a call for photos each week, then prints your submissions in the newspaper. Is your pup doing something fun? Your cat being mischievous? Snap a picture so we can determine who loves their pets the most — dog or cat people. We still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats, landscape and more.

Submit photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

