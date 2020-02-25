RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Quantcast
It is slim pickings for this squirrel. Curt and Sylvia Stoltenow of Hankinson submitted this picture, saying ‘squirrels are not able to find buried food items from last fall, so are resorting to eating apples from a decorative apple tree in the backyard of 409 4th Avenue Southwest, Hankinson.’

 Photo courtesy Curt and Sylvia Stoltenow

Curt and Sylvia Stoltenow of Hankinson took up the News Monitor’s weekly challenge ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Winter isn't always easy for wildlife in snowy climates, and a picture the Curt and Sylvia submitted shows this in a rather unique way.

Remember, we still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats, photos of your loved ones, landscape pictures and more. Submit photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

