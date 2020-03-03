RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

The News Monitor’s friend Barb Wyman of Hankinson submitted stunning pictures of a coyote she managed to shoot with her camera as part of our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.
"This coyote let me visit his territory and never once came toward me. I probably should not have just jumped out to follow a coyote, but I did and we both enjoyed it. I had left my car on the side of the road and maybe I should have not ran down so close, but he knew I was not there to hurt him. I think they sense that. He never came toward me even once. I was not scared, but I did get mighty cold since it was 1 degree above zero," she said.
If you also want to participate in this weekly segment, submit your photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.