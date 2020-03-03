Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The News Monitor’s friend Barb Wyman of Hankinson submitted stunning pictures of a coyote she managed to shoot with her camera as part of our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

"This coyote let me visit his territory and never once came toward me. I probably should not have just jumped out to follow a coyote, but I did and we both enjoyed it. I had left my car on the side of the road and maybe I should have not ran down so close, but he knew I was not there to hurt him. I think they sense that. He never came toward me even once. I was not scared, but I did get mighty cold since it was 1 degree above zero," she said.

If you also want to participate in this weekly segment, submit your photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories