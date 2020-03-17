Quantcast

RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED
Larry Haus submitted a picture of new kittens, a sure sign of spring, he says.

 Photo courtesy Larry Haus

It’s spring, which means new life, even up here in the cold and snow-filled Northland. Larry Haus submitted a picture as part of the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Don’t forget we are still looking for pictures from your community events, goofy children, pets, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and so much more. Please send your pictures to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

