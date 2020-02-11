Quantcast

RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED
Buy Now

arb Wyman of Hankinson submitted this picture of a calico kitten, who seems to be saying, ‘what’cha doin’? Man, paparazzi follow me everywhere. I can’t even just sit here on the couch without someone snapping my picture.’

 Photo courtesy Barb Wyman

And the battle between dog and cat lovers continues in our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Barb Wyman of Hankinson submitted a picture of a calico kitten for this weekly feature.

Every week the News Monitor puts out the call for photos, everything from pictures of your dogs and cats, to outdoors pictures, recreation pictures, sporting pictures and more.

Remember, we still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats, landscape pictures and more. Submit photos to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories