RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Colfax native David Gylland submitted this picture of a 1928 Ford pickup he found in east Tennessee near the Smokey Mountains. Gylland’s brother, Dwight and daughter Jessica live in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Gylland says that photography is one of his hobbies.

 Photo courtesy David Gylland

When the News Monitor put out the call for antique car photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, Colfax native David Gylland responded with a picture he took near the Smokey Mountains.

