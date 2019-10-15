RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Quantcast
Paula Orth submitted this picture of her sons Stuart and Ryan Orth, who ready for a handshake at the end of the demolition derby during the Wyndmere Fall Festival on Sept. 14. The Orth brothers duked it out. At the end, Ryan Orth took first and Stuart Orth second.

When the News Monitor put out the call for photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, Paula Orth submitted this picture of her sons Stuart and Ryan Orth.

Don’t forget we still want your high school sports, community, car, pet, garden and now tall corn photos. Submit them to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

