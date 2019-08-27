Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR PHOTOS

RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Barb Wyman took this patriotic picture of the sun setting behind a U.S. flag outside her Hankinson home.

 Photo courtesy Barb Wyman

When the News Monitor put out the call for photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, Barb Wyman stepped up.

Don’t forget the News Monitor is looking for pictures from your community, parades, family reunions, garden, cat, dog and so much more. Submit your entries to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com to be featured in an upcoming edition.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories