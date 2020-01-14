RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Dog people are ready to throw it down.
The News Monitor is not just read by cat lovers — ahem. Karla Jelinek sent in a picture entitled ‘Polly the Rapper’ through the News Monitor’s weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.
Stay posted as Jelinek is not the only dog person to submit a picture of man’s best friend.
The News Monitor puts out a call for photos each week, then prints your submissions in the newspaper. Don’t forget we still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, dogs and cats, landscape ... you get the picture. Submit them to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
