RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Barb Wyman of Hankinson took this picture of Post Hardware coming down.

 Photo courtesy Barb Wyman

Barb Wyman submitted a picture as part of the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment.

Post Hardware suffered a catastrophic fire Sept. 24, 2019, leaving it inhabitable, so the 100-year-old building was razed in March after being heavily damaged by the fire.

