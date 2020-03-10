RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Quantcast
Lidgerwood Community Club’s newest member is Colton Possehl, who is mopping the floor after the Sunday, March 1 smorgasbord. Funds from this event are being donated to the Lidgerwood daycare initiative.

 Photo courtesy Deb Anderson

Deb Anderson of Lidgerwood took up the News Monitor’s ‘We Want Your Photos’ challenge. She took this picture of the Lidgerwood Community Club’s newest member.

A house purchased for the daycare needs new flooring and paint, what is considered phase one of renovations.

Don’t forget to send your pictures for this weekly segment to: newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

