RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Larry Haus is shown standing on a tall step ladder to hold the top of his hollyhocks, which reach the second story of his home when stretched out.

 Photo courtesy Deb Anderson

When the News Monitor put out the call for gardening photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, Deb Anderson of Lidgerwood answered the call.

Remember, we are also looking for community, blue ribbon fair, antique car, family reunion and pet photos. Send your submissions to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

