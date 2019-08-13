RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

When the News Monitor put out the call for gardening photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, Deb Anderson of Lidgerwood answered the call.
Remember, we are also looking for community, blue ribbon fair, antique car, family reunion and pet photos. Send your submissions to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.