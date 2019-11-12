RECENT READER PHOTOS YOU SHARED

Quantcast
The Tigers wore red No. 10 warm-up shirts in honor of Trevor Zuehlke, a high school football player injured Oct. 18. Front row, from left: Kallie Grefsrud, Kylie Laurence, Morgan Navratil. Second row, from left: Ava Fritz, Avery Austinson-Schultz, Mary Rupp, Jaslyn Peterson, Rehme Laurence. Third row from left: Elise Klindt, Sophie Viger, Mariah Gaukler, Kya Navratil, Alyssa Hensch, Jessa Selchert. Back row, from left: Martenson, Kendra Guy, Taiha Lick, Madi Kemnitz, Halle Hokanson, student manager Linnea Braley, Isabella Krueger, Kelli Moeller and assistant Coach Jayden Rittenour.

 Submitted

When the News Monitor put out the call for photos through our weekly ‘We Want Your Photos’ segment, here came this wonderful picture from Tri-State volleyball coach Hayley Martenson after her Tigers played in honor of Trevor Zuehlke, the Britton-Hecla football player in South Dakota who suffered a serious head injury during an Oct. 18 game.

The Tigers wore red No. 10 warm-up shirts. ‘We played #ForTrev and came back from a 0-2 deficit to win in five and end our regular season on a high note,’ Martenson says.

Don’t forget we still want your goofy children, high school sports, community, car, pet, garden and now tall corn photos. Submit them to newsmonitor@wahpetondailynews.com.

