Recovery Reinvented, ND’s efforts, praised by attendees

North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum, having just completed the state’s fifth annual Recovery Reinvented event, said they continue to improve.
Burgum co-hosted Recovery Reinvented Monday, Oct. 25 with Gov. Doug Burgum. The event, designed to eliminate the stigma surrounding addiction, was held online and in Bismarck, North Dakota. It included experts and healthcare leaders like Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, America’s largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider.
“Bringing people together to share their stories, to change other people’s hearts and to inspire people to find solutions for this addiction predicament (shows initiative). It’s been really motivational for me to be here,” Lee said.
Other Recovery Reinvented guests included Dr. Valerie Earnshaw, a University of Delaware social psychologist specializing in stigma and substance use disorders. Leading up to Recovery Reinvented, Kathryn Burgum discussed Earnshaw’s involvement in the North Dakota Addressing Addiction (NDAA) survey.
“We were shocked (at the more than 2,300 participants). Thank you, North Dakota, for these responses that are important to your lives and important to this work,” Burgum said previously.
There is continued work that needs to be done regarding people’s feelings about addiction, Earnshaw said. Nevertheless, the survey indicated that stigmatizing people with addictions is on the decline.
Jonathan Holth, an advocate and entrepreneur from Grand Forks, North Dakota, shared his recovery story. He also explained how people not in recovery can be allies for the addicted and recovering, as well as how people in recovery can help erase the stigma of addiction.
“I’m a proud person in recovery and honored to be here today to share a little bit of my story and connect with my brothers and sisters in recovery and talk a little bit about what we can do to create a recovery-friendly workplace,” Holth said.
A recovery-friendly workplace can succeed, according to the National Safety Council. It requires measures like commitment from leadership and employees, supportive policies such as employee assistance programs and with continued training and understanding, according to the National Safety Council.
Pamela Sagness is director of the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ behavioral health division. She said the NDAA survey results were validating and indicated that meaningful work has been done in recent years.
“There’s more we can do,” Sagness said.
The Burgums themselves keep naloxone, used to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, in a cupboard, News Monitor previously reported.
“Naloxone training is so easy to do. We need to understand that people are overdosing everywhere. It’s not happening in the dark alleys and under bridges. Guess what? It’s happening in libraries, coffee shops and in our communities,” Kathryn Burgum said.
