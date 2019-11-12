Region 1 play-in mania strikes Warbirds and Tigers

TRI-STATE ENDS SEASON
• Expecting No. 5-ranked Kindred to come out with its typical front row play, the Vikings mixed things up, which caught Tri-State offguard in their regional play-in match, said Tiger coach Hayley Martenson.
• “They changed up their rotations and did some things we weren’t expecting,” Martenson said, propelling her team to end their season with three set losses Friday night — 10-25, 20-25, 15-25.
• Taiha Lick had five kills on the night, while Halle Hokanson had eight digs, Madi Kemnitz seven assists.
WARBIRDS SURPRISE BULLDOGS
• Wyndmere-Lidgerwood liked their match-up against Milnor-North Sargent. The Warbirds have beaten the Bulldogs twice this season — make that three times as W-L topped M-NS in three sets Friday during their play-in match — 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.
• “We started out aggressive at the front row. We had a lot of blocks the first set. They couldn’t get anything over us,” said coach Tanner Carlson, whose team was paced by Jessica Kuchera’s 3.5 blocks and 13 kills. Teammates Tiffany Springer had 17 digs, Lauren Oster 10 digs, and Laiken David 22 assists.
